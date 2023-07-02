Sunday, July 2, 2023
Sports schedule for Sunday, July 2

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 2, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Sunday, July 2

Photo:

Carlos Perez Gallardo. AFP

Tour de France, Formula 1, Argentina soccer.

espn 2
6 p.m.: Gold Cup, United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago
8 p.m.: Mexico vs. Qatar

STAR+
7:55 a.m.: Austrian Grand Prix
2 pm: Brazil soccer, Corinthians vs. bragantino
6 p.m.: Gold Cup, Jamaica vs. San Cristobal
8 p.m.: Honduras vs. Haiti

TYC
1 pm: Argentine soccer, Independiente vs. Hurricane
3 p.m.: Columbus vs. racing

ESPN
7 am: stage of the Tour de France
7:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. sarmiento

ESPN 3
2 pm: Brazil soccer, Botafogo vs. Basque
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Mets vs. giants

Sports

