Sports schedule for Sunday, July 2

max verstappen
Carlos Perez Gallardo. AFP
max verstappen
Tour de France, Formula 1, Argentina soccer.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
espn 2
6 p.m.: Gold Cup, United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago
8 p.m.: Mexico vs. Qatar
STAR+
7:55 a.m.: Austrian Grand Prix
2 pm: Brazil soccer, Corinthians vs. bragantino
6 p.m.: Gold Cup, Jamaica vs. San Cristobal
8 p.m.: Honduras vs. Haiti
TYC
1 pm: Argentine soccer, Independiente vs. Hurricane
3 p.m.: Columbus vs. racing
ESPN
7 am: stage of the Tour de France
7:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. sarmiento
ESPN 3
2 pm: Brazil soccer, Botafogo vs. Basque
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Mets vs. giants
Sports
#Sports #schedule #Sunday #July
