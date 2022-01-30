Sunday, January 30, 2022
Sports schedule for Sunday, January 30

January 30, 2022
Bucks vs. Sun's

NBA Finals action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

Photo:

Christian Peterson. Getty Images/AFP

Action from the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

Colombian soccer, from France, NBA.

WIN SPORTS AND WIN SPORTS +
11am: first B, Lions vs. Bogota
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Patriots vs. Pereira
4:05 p.m.: Medellin vs. Cali
6:10 p.m.: Cali vs. Bucaramanga
8:15 p.m.: Oil Alliance vs. Envigado

ESPN
11am: African Cup of Nations, Egypt vs. Morocco
2 pm: Senegal vs. Equatorial Guinea
6pm: World Cup Qualifiers, Mexico vs. Costa Rica

ESPN3
3.05 pm: World Cup Qualifiers, Canada vs. U.S

STAR +
12.30 pm: France football, Bergerac vs. St Etienne
3pm: Lens vs. Monaco
7:15 p.m.: Argentine football, Independent vs. Gymnastics and Fencing

NBA
channel 675
1 pm: Clippers vs. hornets
3:30 pm: Portland vs. Chicago

CHANNEL 676
7pm: Denver vs. milwaukee

