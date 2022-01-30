Sports schedule for Sunday, January 30

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
NBA Finals action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.
Christian Peterson. Getty Images/AFP
Action from the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.
January 29, 2022, 10:57 PM
WIN SPORTS AND WIN SPORTS +
11am: first B, Lions vs. Bogota
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Patriots vs. Pereira
4:05 p.m.: Medellin vs. Cali
6:10 p.m.: Cali vs. Bucaramanga
8:15 p.m.: Oil Alliance vs. Envigado
ESPN
11am: African Cup of Nations, Egypt vs. Morocco
2 pm: Senegal vs. Equatorial Guinea
6pm: World Cup Qualifiers, Mexico vs. Costa Rica
ESPN3
3.05 pm: World Cup Qualifiers, Canada vs. U.S
STAR +
12.30 pm: France football, Bergerac vs. St Etienne
3pm: Lens vs. Monaco
7:15 p.m.: Argentine football, Independent vs. Gymnastics and Fencing
NBA
channel 675
1 pm: Clippers vs. hornets
3:30 pm: Portland vs. Chicago
CHANNEL 676
7pm: Denver vs. milwaukee
sports
January 29, 2022, 10:57 PM
