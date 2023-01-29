Sports schedule for Sunday, January 29

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
WIN SPORTS +
2.10 pm: Colombian soccer, Nacional vs. Golden Eagles
5.30 p.m.: Pereira vs. millionaires
7:30 p.m.: Junior vs. Medellin
ESPN BONUS
8 am: Spanish soccer, Valladolid vs. Valencia
ESPN
10:15 p.m.: Spanish soccer, Osasuna vs. Atletico Madrid
2:45 p.m.: Italian soccer: Napoli vs. Rome
7:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Tucuman
DIRECTV
12:30 pm: Spanish football, Celta vs. Athletic
3 p.m.: Real Madrid vs. Real society
espn 2
6:30 am: Italian soccer, Milan vs. Sassuolo
6:25 p.m.: NFL, Kansas vs. cincinnati
STAR+
8:30 a.m.: England soccer, Brighton vs. Liverpool
9 am: Italian soccer, Juventus vs. Monza
2:45 p.m.: France soccer, PSG vs. Stade Reims
ESPN 3
12 m.: Italian soccer, Lazio vs. Fiorentina
4 pm: stage of the Vuelta a San Juan
