Sunday, January 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Sunday, January 15

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Novak Djokovic wins Masters Tournament

Soccer England, Italy, Australian Open.

ESPN
6:30 am: Italian soccer, Sassuolo vs. lazio
9 am: England football, Newcastle vs. fulham
11:30 a.m.: Tottenham vs. Arsenal
2.45 pm: France soccer, Rennes vs. psg

See also  Former director of Liga MX throws bomb: "Sebastián Córdova is better than Pedri"

espn 2
10 am: golf: Latin America Amateur Championship, last round
7 pm: Australian Open day

ESPN 4
1 p.m.: NFL, Bills vs. dolphins

STAR+
8 am: Spanish soccer, Getafe vs. Spanish
9 am: Italian soccer, Torino vs. Spezia
9 a.m.: Udinese vs. bologna
9 am: England football, Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
12 m.: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. salernitana
10:15 a.m.: Almería vs. Atletico Madrid

WinSports+
11 am Friendly: National vs. Lima Alliance

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

See also  Colombia National Team: the reality behind the prizes that the Government will award

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Sunday #January

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Colombian journey begins at the Australian Open

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result