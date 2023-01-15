Sports schedule for Sunday, January 15

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
January 14, 2023, 11:02 PM
ESPN
6:30 am: Italian soccer, Sassuolo vs. lazio
9 am: England football, Newcastle vs. fulham
11:30 a.m.: Tottenham vs. Arsenal
2.45 pm: France soccer, Rennes vs. psg
espn 2
10 am: golf: Latin America Amateur Championship, last round
7 pm: Australian Open day
ESPN 4
1 p.m.: NFL, Bills vs. dolphins
STAR+
8 am: Spanish soccer, Getafe vs. Spanish
9 am: Italian soccer, Torino vs. Spezia
9 a.m.: Udinese vs. bologna
9 am: England football, Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
12 m.: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. salernitana
10:15 a.m.: Almería vs. Atletico Madrid
WinSports+
11 am Friendly: National vs. Lima Alliance
Sports
January 14, 2023, 11:02 PM
