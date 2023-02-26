Monday, February 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Sunday, February 26

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Sunday, February 26


close

bucks

The Bucks, NBA Champions

The Bucks, NBA Champions

Colombian soccer, Premier League, Spanish soccer, NBA.

See also  Archie Battersbee dies after being disconnected, despite his parents' legal fight

WIN SPORTS +
2 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Union Magdalena
4:10 p.m.: Once Caldas vs. millionaires
6.20 p.m.: Tolima vs. Cali
8.30 pm: Oil company vs. Medellin

DIRECTV
10:15 p.m.: Spanish soccer, Celta vs. Real Valladolid

THAT N
6:30 am: Italian soccer, Bologna vs. Inter
8.30 am: England football, Tottenham vs. Chelsea
11:30 am: German soccer, Bayern Munich vs. berlin union
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Almería vs. Barcelona
2:45 pm: France soccer. Marseille vs. psg
1 p.m.: NBA, Dallas vs. los angeles lakers

espn 2
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Golden State vs. Minnesota
10 p.m.: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Sunday #February

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
America knew how to endure and goes to sleep as leader of the League

America knew how to endure and goes to sleep as leader of the League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result