Sports schedule for Sunday, February 26

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Bucks, NBA Champions
The Bucks, NBA Champions
Colombian soccer, Premier League, Spanish soccer, NBA.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS +
2 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Union Magdalena
4:10 p.m.: Once Caldas vs. millionaires
6.20 p.m.: Tolima vs. Cali
8.30 pm: Oil company vs. Medellin
DIRECTV
10:15 p.m.: Spanish soccer, Celta vs. Real Valladolid
THAT N
6:30 am: Italian soccer, Bologna vs. Inter
8.30 am: England football, Tottenham vs. Chelsea
11:30 am: German soccer, Bayern Munich vs. berlin union
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Almería vs. Barcelona
2:45 pm: France soccer. Marseille vs. psg
1 p.m.: NBA, Dallas vs. los angeles lakers
espn 2
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Golden State vs. Minnesota
10 p.m.: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Sunday #February
Leave a Reply