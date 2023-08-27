Sports schedule for Sunday, August 27

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Millionaires vs. National
6:10 p.m.: America vs. Santa Fe
8:20 p.m.: Huíla vs. jaguars
DIRECTV
10:30 am: Spanish soccer, Villarreal vs. Barcelona
2:30 p.m.: Athletic vs. Betis
ESPN BONUS
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Valencia vs. Osasuna
espn 2
11:30 a.m.: Italian soccer, Juventus vs. Bologna
1:45 p.m.: Naples vs. Sassuolo
STAR+
7:55 am: Formula 1 Dutch GP
8 am: England football, Burnley vs. astonville
10:30 a.m.: Newcastle vs. Liverpool
11:30 a.m.: Italian soccer, Fiorentina vs. Lecce
1:45 p.m.: Lazio Genoa
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Mineiro vs. Saints
2 p.m.: America vs. sao paulo
3 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Seattle vs. Kansas
ESPN
8 am: England soccer, Sheffield vs. Manchester City
ESPN 3
9 am: Brazilian soccer, Bragantino vs. cuiabá
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, San Francisco vs. Atlanta
ESPN 4
8:30 am: stage of the Tour of Spain
#Sports #schedule #Sunday #August
