Sunday, August 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Sunday, August 27

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Sunday, August 27

Close


Close

Tour of Spain

Return to Spain.

Back to Spain.

Colombian soccer, Vuelta a España, soccer from England, from Spain.

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Millionaires vs. National
6:10 p.m.: America vs. Santa Fe
8:20 p.m.: Huíla vs. jaguars

DIRECTV
10:30 am: Spanish soccer, Villarreal vs. Barcelona
2:30 p.m.: Athletic vs. Betis

ESPN BONUS
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Valencia vs. Osasuna

espn 2
11:30 a.m.: Italian soccer, Juventus vs. Bologna
1:45 p.m.: Naples vs. Sassuolo

STAR+
7:55 am: Formula 1 Dutch GP
8 am: England football, Burnley vs. astonville
10:30 a.m.: Newcastle vs. Liverpool
11:30 a.m.: Italian soccer, Fiorentina vs. Lecce
1:45 p.m.: Lazio Genoa
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Mineiro vs. Saints
2 p.m.: America vs. sao paulo
3 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Seattle vs. Kansas

ESPN
8 am: England soccer, Sheffield vs. Manchester City
ESPN 3
9 am: Brazilian soccer, Bragantino vs. cuiabá
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, San Francisco vs. Atlanta

ESPN 4
8:30 am: stage of the Tour of Spain

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Sunday #August

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
X-ray of the green heritage lost by the expansion of metro line 11: 880 fewer trees in the city

X-ray of the green heritage lost by the expansion of metro line 11: 880 fewer trees in the city

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result