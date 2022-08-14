Sports schedule for Sunday, August 14

WIN SPORTS

4 pm: Colombian soccer, Jaguares vs. Pereira

WIN SPORTS +

6:05 pm: Colombian soccer, Golden Eagles vs. millionaires

8:10 p.m.: Cali vs. Grass

ESPN

9 a.m.: England soccer, Nottingham vs. West Ham

10:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Tottenham

1:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Salernitana vs. Rome

6:30 p.m.: Argentina soccer, Racing vs. Boca Juniors

DIRECTV

Channel 610 or 619

12 m.: U-20 Women’s World Cup, Japan vs. Ghana

3 p.m.: South Korea vs. Nigeria

6 p.m.: USA vs. Netherlands

9 p.m.: France vs. Canada

12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Valencia vs. Girona

3 p.m.: Almeria vs. real Madrid

STAR +

10:30 a.m.: Germany soccer, Bayern Munich vs. wolfsburg

11.30 am: Italy football, Fiorentina vs. Cremonese

1:45 p.m.: Spezia vs. Empoly

6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Red Sox vs. Boston

ESPN3

11:30 a.m.: Italy soccer, Lazio vs. Poland

2 pm: day of the Montreal ATP

T&C

1:30 p.m.: Argentina soccer, Vélez vs. Gym

4 p.m.: Argentine Juniors vs. Santa Fe Union

COLOMBIAN SIGN

10:30 am: stage of the Women’s Vuelta a Colombia

RCN CHANNEL

10:30 am: stage of the Women’s Vuelta a Colombia

ESPN EXTRA

12 m.: Golf Day – Fedex St. Jude Championship

Sports