Sunday, August 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Sunday, August 14

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Oscar Mercado

Óscar Mercado hits his third home run of the season.

Photo:

Andy Lyons. Getty Images/AFP

Óscar Mercado hits his third home run of the season.

Colombian soccer, Premier League, Serie A.

WIN SPORTS
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Jaguares vs. Pereira

See also  Poland summons the Russian ambassador and announces the expulsion of 45 diplomats

WIN SPORTS +
6:05 pm: Colombian soccer, Golden Eagles vs. millionaires
8:10 p.m.: Cali vs. Grass

ESPN
9 a.m.: England soccer, Nottingham vs. West Ham
10:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Tottenham
1:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Salernitana vs. Rome
6:30 p.m.: Argentina soccer, Racing vs. Boca Juniors

DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
12 m.: U-20 Women’s World Cup, Japan vs. Ghana
3 p.m.: South Korea vs. Nigeria
6 p.m.: USA vs. Netherlands
9 p.m.: France vs. Canada
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Valencia vs. Girona
3 p.m.: Almeria vs. real Madrid

STAR +
10:30 a.m.: Germany soccer, Bayern Munich vs. wolfsburg
11.30 am: Italy football, Fiorentina vs. Cremonese
1:45 p.m.: Spezia vs. Empoly
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Red Sox vs. Boston

ESPN3
11:30 a.m.: Italy soccer, Lazio vs. Poland
2 pm: day of the Montreal ATP

T&C
1:30 p.m.: Argentina soccer, Vélez vs. Gym
4 p.m.: Argentine Juniors vs. Santa Fe Union

COLOMBIAN SIGN
10:30 am: stage of the Women’s Vuelta a Colombia

RCN CHANNEL
10:30 am: stage of the Women’s Vuelta a Colombia

ESPN EXTRA
12 m.: Golf Day – Fedex St. Jude Championship

See also  The League started with figures that returned and millionaire investment in the VAR

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Sunday #August

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Néstor Lorenzo: first month of observation to assemble the Colombian National Team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.