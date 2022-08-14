Sports schedule for Sunday, August 14

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Óscar Mercado hits his third home run of the season.
Andy Lyons. Getty Images/AFP
Óscar Mercado hits his third home run of the season.
August 13, 2022, 10:28 PM
WIN SPORTS
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Jaguares vs. Pereira
WIN SPORTS +
6:05 pm: Colombian soccer, Golden Eagles vs. millionaires
8:10 p.m.: Cali vs. Grass
ESPN
9 a.m.: England soccer, Nottingham vs. West Ham
10:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Tottenham
1:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Salernitana vs. Rome
6:30 p.m.: Argentina soccer, Racing vs. Boca Juniors
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
12 m.: U-20 Women’s World Cup, Japan vs. Ghana
3 p.m.: South Korea vs. Nigeria
6 p.m.: USA vs. Netherlands
9 p.m.: France vs. Canada
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Valencia vs. Girona
3 p.m.: Almeria vs. real Madrid
STAR +
10:30 a.m.: Germany soccer, Bayern Munich vs. wolfsburg
11.30 am: Italy football, Fiorentina vs. Cremonese
1:45 p.m.: Spezia vs. Empoly
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Red Sox vs. Boston
ESPN3
11:30 a.m.: Italy soccer, Lazio vs. Poland
2 pm: day of the Montreal ATP
T&C
1:30 p.m.: Argentina soccer, Vélez vs. Gym
4 p.m.: Argentine Juniors vs. Santa Fe Union
COLOMBIAN SIGN
10:30 am: stage of the Women’s Vuelta a Colombia
RCN CHANNEL
10:30 am: stage of the Women’s Vuelta a Colombia
ESPN EXTRA
12 m.: Golf Day – Fedex St. Jude Championship
