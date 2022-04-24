Monday, April 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Sunday April 24

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Clash between Hamilton and Verstappen - Monza 2021(3)
Photo:

Andrej Isakovic, AFP

Colombian soccer, Formula 1, cycling, NBA.

WIN SPORTS
11am: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. Pereira
8:15 p.m.: Oil Alliance vs. Tolima

WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Cali vs. Golden Eagles
4:05 p.m.: Jaguars vs. America
6:10 p.m.: millionaires vs. Santa Fe

DIRECTV
4pm: South American women’s U-20, Uruguay vs. Colombia
6:20 p.m.: Venezuela vs. Brazil

ESPN
5:20 a.m.: Italian football, Salernitana vs. Fiorentina
7:50 a.m.: England football, Brighton vs. Southampton
10:20 a.m.: Liverpool vs. Everton
1:30 p.m. Italy soccer, Lazio vs. Milan
4.50 pm: football of Argentina River Plate vs.- Tucumán

ESPN4
6.30 a.m.: Liège Bastogne Liège

ESPN3
9 a.m.: day of the ATP of Barcelona
12 m.: NBA Chicago vs. milwaukee

ESPN2
6pm: NBA, Atlanta vs. Miami

STAR +
7:50 a.m.: Italy soccer, Empoli vs. Naples
7:50 a.m.: England soccer, Chelsea vs. West Ham
7:30 am: Formula 1 Italian GP

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Sunday #April

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Cartoon Review | When the nuclear power plant exploded, Chernobyl dogs were left alone and pets became an environmental threat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.