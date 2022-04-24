Sports schedule for Sunday April 24

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Andrej Isakovic, AFP
Colombian soccer, Formula 1, cycling, NBA.
April 24, 2022, 12:02 AM
WIN SPORTS
11am: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. Pereira
8:15 p.m.: Oil Alliance vs. Tolima
WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Cali vs. Golden Eagles
4:05 p.m.: Jaguars vs. America
6:10 p.m.: millionaires vs. Santa Fe
DIRECTV
4pm: South American women’s U-20, Uruguay vs. Colombia
6:20 p.m.: Venezuela vs. Brazil
ESPN
5:20 a.m.: Italian football, Salernitana vs. Fiorentina
7:50 a.m.: England football, Brighton vs. Southampton
10:20 a.m.: Liverpool vs. Everton
1:30 p.m. Italy soccer, Lazio vs. Milan
4.50 pm: football of Argentina River Plate vs.- Tucumán
ESPN4
6.30 a.m.: Liège Bastogne Liège
ESPN3
9 a.m.: day of the ATP of Barcelona
12 m.: NBA Chicago vs. milwaukee
ESPN2
6pm: NBA, Atlanta vs. Miami
STAR +
7:50 a.m.: Italy soccer, Empoli vs. Naples
7:50 a.m.: England soccer, Chelsea vs. West Ham
7:30 am: Formula 1 Italian GP
Sports
April 24, 2022, 12:02 AM
