Sports schedule for Sunday, April 23

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Carlos Alcaraz
Cristobal Herrera-ulashkevich. efe
Carlos Alcaraz
Colombian soccer, NBA, cycling.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS
2 pm: Primera B, Fortaleza vs. patriots
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. National
6:10 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. millionaires
8:20 p.m.: Boyacá Chico vs. tolima
DIRECTV
9.15 am: Spanish football, Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
2 p.m.: Seville vs. villarreal
STAR+
5.30 am: Italian football, Empoli vs. Inter
8 a.m.: Udinese vs. cremonese
6 am: England football, Newcastle vs. Tottenham
9 am: Brazilian soccer, Internacional vs. flamenco
6 p.m.: NBA, Atlanta vs. Boston
ESPN 4
6 am: Cycling, Liège Bastonia Liège
ESPN 3
9 am: Barcelona ATP 500
ESPN BONUS
12 pm: NBA, New York vs. cleveland
2:30 p.m.: Golden State vs. Sacrament
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Sunday #April
Leave a Reply