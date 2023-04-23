Sunday, April 23, 2023
Sports schedule for Sunday, April 23

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Sunday, April 23


Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz

Photo:

Cristobal Herrera-ulashkevich. efe

Carlos Alcaraz

Colombian soccer, NBA, cycling.

WIN SPORTS
2 pm: Primera B, Fortaleza vs. patriots

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. National
6:10 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. millionaires
8:20 p.m.: Boyacá Chico vs. tolima

DIRECTV
9.15 am: Spanish football, Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
2 p.m.: Seville vs. villarreal

STAR+
5.30 am: Italian football, Empoli vs. Inter
8 a.m.: Udinese vs. cremonese
6 am: England football, Newcastle vs. Tottenham
9 am: Brazilian soccer, Internacional vs. flamenco
6 p.m.: NBA, Atlanta vs. Boston

ESPN 4
6 am: Cycling, Liège Bastonia Liège

ESPN 3
9 am: Barcelona ATP 500

ESPN BONUS
12 pm: NBA, New York vs. cleveland
2:30 p.m.: Golden State vs. Sacrament

