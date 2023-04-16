Sports schedule for Sunday, April 16

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Bucaramanga vs. Medellin
4.10 p.m.: Tolima vs. Junior
6.20 pm: National vs. America
8:30 p.m.: Golden Eagles vs. Boy
DIRECTV
11:30 am: Spanish soccer, Atlético de Madrid vs. Almeria
ESPN
5.30 am: Italian football, Lecce vs. sampdoria
9:15 am: Spanish soccer, Getafe vs. Barcelona
2 p.m.: Valencia vs. Seville
2 pm: Brazil soccer, Corinthians vs. Cruzeiro
5 pm: Argentina soccer, Newell’s vs. River Plate
espn 2
11 am: Italy soccer, Sassuolo vs. Juventus
8 p.m.: NBA, Houston vs. Texas
ESPN 3
8 am: England football, West Ham vs. Arsenal
STAR+
9:15 a.m.: Amstel Gold Race
10.30 am: England football, Nottingham vs. Manchester Utd
2:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Independiente vs. racing
4 p.m.: NBA, Los Angeles Memphis Lakers
9 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Los Angeles Clippers
