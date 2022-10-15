Sports schedule for Saturday, October 15

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
October 14, 2022, 09:00 PM
WIN SPORTS
4 pm: First B, Huila vs. Quindio
6:05 pm: Colombian soccer, Pasto vs. Golden Eagles
8:05 p.m.: Bucaramanga vs. Equity
ESPN2
2 pm: Spain football, Girona vs. Cadiz
9:15 a.m.: Valencia vs. elche
11:30 a.m.: England soccer, Tottenham vs. Everton
ESPN
8:30 a.m.: Germany soccer, Eintracht vs. Bayer Leverkusen
2 pm: Spain football, Athletic vs. Atletico Madrid
11 a.m.: Italy soccer, Torino vs. Juventus
STAR +
8 a.m.: Italy soccer, Empoli vs. Monza
1:45 p.m.: Atalanta vs. Sassuolo
5 pm: Brazilian soccer, Goías vs. Corinthians
6:30 p.m.: Flamenco vs. Atletico Mineiro
6:30 p.m.: America vs. Fortress
DIRECTV
6 am: U-17 Women’s World Cup, France vs. Tanzania
6 a.m.: China vs. Colombia
9:30 a.m.: Spain vs. Mexico
9:30 a.m.: Japan vs. Canada
ESPN3
2:50 pm: Women’s Volleyball World Final, Brazil vs. Serbian
ESPN EXTRA
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Mariners vs. stars
Sports
October 14, 2022, 09:00 PM
