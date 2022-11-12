Saturday, November 12, 2022
Sports schedule for Saturday November 12

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 12, 2022
in Sports
NBA

Celtics vs. Heat.

Colombian soccer, from Italy, England, Formula 1, NBA.

WIN SPORTS+
7 pm: Colombian soccer, Golden Eagles vs. Medellin

ESPN2
9 a.m.: Italy soccer, Naples vs. Udinese
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

ESPN3
12 m.: Italian soccer, Sampdoria vs. Lecce
2:25 pm: Formula 1, Brazilian GP sprint

STAR+
10 a.m.: England football, West Ham vs. leicester
10 a.m.: Liverpool vs. Southampton
10 a.m.: Bournemont vs. Everton
12:30 p.m.: Newcastle vs. Chelsea
12:30 p.m.: Germany soccer, Schalke vs. Bayern Munich
2 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Flamengo vs. Avai
2:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Bologna vs. Sassuolo

ESPN
7:30 a.m.: England soccer, Manchester City vs. Brentford
2:45 p.m.: Wolves vs. Arsenal
DIRECTV
4 pm: Copa del Rey, Almazán vs. Atletico Madrid

Sports

