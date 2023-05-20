Sports schedule for Saturday May 20

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Italy spin
Italy spin
Colombian soccer, Giro d’Italia, England soccer.
WIN SPORTS +
5 pm: Colombian soccer, grass vs. National
8 p.m.: Medellin vs. millionaires
DIRECTV
7 am: stage of the Giro d’Italia
7 am: Spanish soccer, Girona vs. villarreal
9:15 a.m.: Athletic vs. Celtic
11:30 a.m.: Getafe vs. Elche
2 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Real society
STAR+
9 am: England soccer, Liverpool vs. astonville
9 a.m.: Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
9 a.m.: Bournemont vs. Manchester Utd
11 am: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. Hellas
4:40 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Sao Paulo vs. vasco da gama
ESPN
9 am: England football, Wolves vs. Everton
11.30 a.m.: Nottingham vs. Arsenal
ESPN 4
11.30 am: German football, Bayern Munich vs. leipzig
SNAIL
4 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, Argentina vs. Uzbekistan
RCN CHANNEL
4 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, Argentina vs. Uzbekistan
