Saturday, May 20, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday May 20

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Saturday May 20


Colombian soccer, Giro d’Italia, England soccer.

WIN SPORTS +
5 pm: Colombian soccer, grass vs. National
8 p.m.: Medellin vs. millionaires

DIRECTV
7 am: stage of the Giro d’Italia
7 am: Spanish soccer, Girona vs. villarreal
9:15 a.m.: Athletic vs. Celtic
11:30 a.m.: Getafe vs. Elche
2 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Real society

STAR+
9 am: England soccer, Liverpool vs. astonville
9 a.m.: Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
9 a.m.: Bournemont vs. Manchester Utd
11 am: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. Hellas
4:40 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Sao Paulo vs. vasco da gama

ESPN
9 am: England football, Wolves vs. Everton
11.30 a.m.: Nottingham vs. Arsenal

ESPN 4
11.30 am: German football, Bayern Munich vs. leipzig

SNAIL
4 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, Argentina vs. Uzbekistan

RCN CHANNEL
4 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, Argentina vs. Uzbekistan

