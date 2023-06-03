Sports schedule for Saturday June 3

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Novak Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic.
Sub-20 World Cup, Colombian soccer, Roland Garros, Formula 1.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS +
6:05 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Medellín vs. Boyaca Chico
8:15 p.m.: Millionaires vs. America
ESPN 3
11:30 a.m.: Italian soccer, Torino vs. Inter
STAR+
8:55 am: qualifying, Formula 1 Spanish GP
2 p.m.: Italy soccer, Empoli vs. lazio
2 p.m.: Cremonese vs. salernitana
5.30 pm: Brazilian soccer, Cruzeiro vs. mineiro
7 p.m.: Saints vs. International
ESPN
9 am: FA Cup final, Manchester City vs. Manchester Utd
2 p.m.: France soccer, PSG vs. clermont
DIRECTV
12.30 pm: Sub-0 World Cup, Israel vs. Brazil
4 p.m.: Colombia vs. Italy
RCN CHANNEL
4 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, Colombia vs. Italy
SNAIL CHANNEL
4 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, Colombia vs. Italy
ESPN 4
2.30 pm: Argentine soccer, River Plate vs. Defense and Justice
ESPN 3
1:30 pm: Roland Garros day
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Saturday #June
Leave a Reply