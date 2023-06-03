Saturday, June 3, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday June 3

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 3, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Saturday June 3


Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic.

Sub-20 World Cup, Colombian soccer, Roland Garros, Formula 1.

WIN SPORTS +
6:05 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Medellín vs. Boyaca Chico
8:15 p.m.: Millionaires vs. America

ESPN 3
11:30 a.m.: Italian soccer, Torino vs. Inter

STAR+
8:55 am: qualifying, Formula 1 Spanish GP
2 p.m.: Italy soccer, Empoli vs. lazio
2 p.m.: Cremonese vs. salernitana
5.30 pm: Brazilian soccer, Cruzeiro vs. mineiro
7 p.m.: Saints vs. International

ESPN
9 am: FA Cup final, Manchester City vs. Manchester Utd
2 p.m.: France soccer, PSG vs. clermont

DIRECTV
12.30 pm: Sub-0 World Cup, Israel vs. Brazil
4 p.m.: Colombia vs. Italy

RCN CHANNEL
4 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, Colombia vs. Italy

SNAIL CHANNEL
4 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, Colombia vs. Italy

ESPN 4
2.30 pm: Argentine soccer, River Plate vs. Defense and Justice

ESPN 3
1:30 pm: Roland Garros day

Sports

