Saturday, July 8, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday, July 8

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 8, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Saturday, July 8

Tour de France, Wimbledon and Formula 1.

STAR+
8:55 am: Formula 1 qualifying, British GP
2 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Vasco vs. Cruzeiro
4 pm: Argentine soccer, Estudiantes vs. racing
7 pm: friendly, Millionaires vs. National
7 pm: Brazilian soccer, Palmeiras vs. flamenco

espn 2
6 pm: Gold Cup, Guatemala vs. Qatar
8:30 p.m.: Mexico vs. Costa Rica

ESPN
7 am: stage of the Tour de France
4.30 pm: soccer of Brazil Mineiro vs. corinthians
6:30 pm: Argentine soccer, San Lorenzo vs. River Plate

ESPN 3
4 am: day of the Wimbledon Tournament
4:30 p.m.: NBA, Orlando vs. Detroit

ESPN BONUS
2:30 p.m.: NBA, Oklahoma vs. Dallas

