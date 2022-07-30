Sports schedule for Saturday July 30

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Women’s America Cup, Colombian soccer, Formula 1.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 29, 2022, 10:29 PM
CLEAR SPORTS
8:30 am: Classic of San Sebastian.
WIN SPORTS
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Medellín vs. Cortuluá
405 p.m.: Jaguars vs. Oil Alliance
WIN SPORTS +
7 pm: Women’s America Cup, Colombia vs. Brazil
STAR +
8:55 am: Qualifying, Formula 1 Hungarian GP
11 a.m.: friendly, Rennes vs. Aston-Villa
1:15 p.m.: Tottenham vs. Rome
1:20 p.m.: Inter vs. lyons
2:30 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Goias vs. Curitiba
2:30 p.m.: Ceara vs. palm trees
5 pm: Corinthians vs. Botafogo
6:30 p.m.: Flamenco vs. GO
9:05 p.m.: Mexico soccer, Puebla vs. saint Louis
DIRECTV
7 pm: Women’s America Cup, Colombia vs. Brazil
9 pm: friendly, Real Madrid vs. Juventus
ESPN
11 a.m.: England soccer, Liverpool vs. Manchester City
T&C
1:30 pm: Argentina Soccer, Argentinos Juniors vs. San Lorenzo
4 p.m.: Students vs. banfield
6:30 p.m.: Tucuman vs. Newell’s
ESPN2
Germany soccer, Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich
Sports
July 29, 2022, 10:29 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Saturday #July
Leave a Reply