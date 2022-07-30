Saturday, July 30, 2022
Sports schedule for Saturday July 30

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Women’s America Cup, Colombian soccer, Formula 1.

CLEAR SPORTS
8:30 am: Classic of San Sebastian.

WIN SPORTS
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Medellín vs. Cortuluá
405 p.m.: Jaguars vs. Oil Alliance

WIN SPORTS +
7 pm: Women’s America Cup, Colombia vs. Brazil

STAR +
8:55 am: Qualifying, Formula 1 Hungarian GP
11 a.m.: friendly, Rennes vs. Aston-Villa
1:15 p.m.: Tottenham vs. Rome
1:20 p.m.: Inter vs. lyons
2:30 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Goias vs. Curitiba
2:30 p.m.: Ceara vs. palm trees
5 pm: Corinthians vs. Botafogo
6:30 p.m.: Flamenco vs. GO
9:05 p.m.: Mexico soccer, Puebla vs. saint Louis

DIRECTV
7 pm: Women’s America Cup, Colombia vs. Brazil
9 pm: friendly, Real Madrid vs. Juventus

ESPN
11 a.m.: England soccer, Liverpool vs. Manchester City

T&C
1:30 pm: Argentina Soccer, Argentinos Juniors vs. San Lorenzo
4 p.m.: Students vs. banfield
6:30 p.m.: Tucuman vs. Newell’s

ESPN2
Germany soccer, Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

Sports

