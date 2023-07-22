Saturday, July 22, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday, July 22

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 22, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Saturday, July 22

max verstappen

Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen.

Colombian soccer, Tour de France, Formula 1.

WIN SPORTS +
4.10 pm: Colombian soccer, Aguilas Doradas vs. National
6:20 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. America
8:30 p.m.: Millionaires vs. Pereira

STAR+
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Flamengo vs. America
2 p.m.: Palmeiras vs. Strength
7 p.m.: Guild vs. mineiro
9:30 p.m.: friendly, Barcelona vs. Juventus

DIRECTV
7 am: Women’s World Cup, Denmark vs. China

TYC
1:30 pm: Argentine soccer, San Lorenzo vs. Argentines
4 p.m.: Students vs. belgrano
6:30 p.m.: Platense vs. Hurricane

ESPN
6.20 am: stage of the Tour de France

ESPN 3
8:55 am: Qualifying, Formula 1 Hungarian GP

espn 2
2 pm: IndyCar qualifying

