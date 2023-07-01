Saturday, July 1, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday July 1st

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 1, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Saturday July 1st

Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard.

Jonas Vingegaard.

Tour de France, Argentina soccer, Formula 1.

espn 2
9:15 am: friendly, England vs. Portugal

STAR+
11 am: ATP 250 of Mallorca
2 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Sao Paulo vs. corinthians
5:30 p.m.: Bahia vs. Guild
5:30 p.m.: Flamengo vs. Strength
6:30 p.m.: Gold Cup, Cuba vs. Guadeloupe
8:30 p.m.: Guatemala vs. Canada

ESPN
5:20 am: stage of the Tour de France
1 pm: Argentine soccer, Barracas vs. River Plate

TYC
5:30 p.m.: Argentine soccer, San Lorenzo vs. Central Rosary
7:30 p.m.: Workshops vs. Godoy Cruz

