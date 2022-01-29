Sunday, January 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Saturday, January 29

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Colombian soccer, from Spain, from Argentina.

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Cortuluá vs. Santa Fe
4:05 p.m.: Golden Eagles vs. Once Caldas
6:10 p.m.: junior vs. Equity
8:15 p.m.: millionaires vs. National

STAR +
5 pm: football, Defender Sporting vs. Students
730pm: National vs. San Lorenzo
12:30 pm: France football, Stade de Reims vs. Bastia
7pm: Argentina football, River Plate vs. Platense

ESPN2
2:45 p.m.: Portugal soccer, Benfica vs. Sporting CP

ESPN
11am: African Cup of Nations, Gambia vs. Cameroon
2 pm: Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia

DIRECTV
10 a.m.: Spanish football, Amorebieta vs. Girona
12:15 p.m.: Eibar vs. Huesca

NBA
channel 675
7pm: boston vs. New Orleans

channel 676
8pm: Wizards vs. grizzlies

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Saturday #January

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

USA offers Ecuador cooperation to regularize migrants from Venezuela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.