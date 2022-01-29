Sports schedule for Saturday, January 29

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
January 28, 2022, 10:28 PM
WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Cortuluá vs. Santa Fe
4:05 p.m.: Golden Eagles vs. Once Caldas
6:10 p.m.: junior vs. Equity
8:15 p.m.: millionaires vs. National
STAR +
5 pm: football, Defender Sporting vs. Students
730pm: National vs. San Lorenzo
12:30 pm: France football, Stade de Reims vs. Bastia
7pm: Argentina football, River Plate vs. Platense
ESPN2
2:45 p.m.: Portugal soccer, Benfica vs. Sporting CP
ESPN
11am: African Cup of Nations, Gambia vs. Cameroon
2 pm: Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia
DIRECTV
10 a.m.: Spanish football, Amorebieta vs. Girona
12:15 p.m.: Eibar vs. Huesca
NBA
channel 675
7pm: boston vs. New Orleans
channel 676
8pm: Wizards vs. grizzlies
