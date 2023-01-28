Saturday, January 28, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday, January 28

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2023
in Sports
0


nba

Celtics vs. Heat.

Celtics vs. Heat.

Colombian soccer, NBA, cycling.

WIN SPORTS +
3:10 p.m.: Envigado vs. Equity
5:20 p.m.: Huíla vs. Bucaramanga

ESPN
8 am: Spanish soccer, Cádiz vs. Majorca
10:15 a.m.: Girona vs. Barcelona
12:30 pm: France soccer, Bayern Munich vs. eintracht
3 pm: France soccer, Marseille vs. Monaco

ESPN 3
9 am: Italian soccer, Empoli vs. Turin
4 pm: stage of the Vuelta a San Juan
12:30 p.m.: Spanish soccer, Sevilla vs. Elche

DIRECTV
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Getafe vs. Betis

espn 2
12 m.: Italian soccer, Cremonese vs. Milan
10:30 a.m.: NBA, Boston vs. los angeles lakers

STAR+
2:45 p.m.: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. sampdoria

TV SNAIL
7:30 a.m.: friendly, United States vs. Colombia

ESPN BONUS
3 p.m.: NBA, Philadelphia vs. Denver

Sports

