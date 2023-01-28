Sports schedule for Saturday, January 28

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Celtics vs. Heat.
Celtics vs. Heat.
Colombian soccer, NBA, cycling.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS +
3:10 p.m.: Envigado vs. Equity
5:20 p.m.: Huíla vs. Bucaramanga
ESPN
8 am: Spanish soccer, Cádiz vs. Majorca
10:15 a.m.: Girona vs. Barcelona
12:30 pm: France soccer, Bayern Munich vs. eintracht
3 pm: France soccer, Marseille vs. Monaco
ESPN 3
9 am: Italian soccer, Empoli vs. Turin
4 pm: stage of the Vuelta a San Juan
12:30 p.m.: Spanish soccer, Sevilla vs. Elche
DIRECTV
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Getafe vs. Betis
espn 2
12 m.: Italian soccer, Cremonese vs. Milan
10:30 a.m.: NBA, Boston vs. los angeles lakers
STAR+
2:45 p.m.: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. sampdoria
TV SNAIL
7:30 a.m.: friendly, United States vs. Colombia
ESPN BONUS
3 p.m.: NBA, Philadelphia vs. Denver
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Saturday #January
Leave a Reply