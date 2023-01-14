Sunday, January 15, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday, January 14

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2023
in Sports
LAAC 2023 is held in Puerto Rico.

LAAC 2023 is held in Puerto Rico.

Football from England, Italy, friendlies, NBA.

DIRECTV
10:15 .m.: Spanish soccer, Gorina vs. Seville
3 p.m.: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic

STAR+
8 am: Spanish soccer, Valladolid vs. Vallecano Ray
9 am: Italy soccer, Cremonese vs. Monza
10 am: England football, Everton vs. southampton
10 a.m.: Brighton vs. Liverpool
10.Wolves vs. Westham
12 m.: Italian soccer, Lecce vs. Milan
12:30 p.m.: Osasuna vs. Majorca
7 pm: friendly, River Plate vs. millionaires

ESPN
7:30 am: England football, Manchester United vs. Manchester City
1:45 p.m.: Italian soccer, Inter vs. Hellas

ESPN 3
1 p.m.: NBA, Heat vs. bucks

espn 2
11 am: LatinAmerica Amateur Golf Day

