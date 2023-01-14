Sports schedule for Saturday, January 14

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
LAAC 2023 is held in Puerto Rico.
Football from England, Italy, friendlies, NBA.
January 14, 2023, 12:28 A.M.
DIRECTV
10:15 .m.: Spanish soccer, Gorina vs. Seville
3 p.m.: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic
STAR+
8 am: Spanish soccer, Valladolid vs. Vallecano Ray
9 am: Italy soccer, Cremonese vs. Monza
10 am: England football, Everton vs. southampton
10 a.m.: Brighton vs. Liverpool
10.Wolves vs. Westham
12 m.: Italian soccer, Lecce vs. Milan
12:30 p.m.: Osasuna vs. Majorca
7 pm: friendly, River Plate vs. millionaires
ESPN
7:30 am: England football, Manchester United vs. Manchester City
1:45 p.m.: Italian soccer, Inter vs. Hellas
ESPN 3
1 p.m.: NBA, Heat vs. bucks
espn 2
11 am: LatinAmerica Amateur Golf Day
Sports
#Sports #schedule #Saturday #January
