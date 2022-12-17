Sports schedule for Saturday, December 17

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Warriors, the new NBA champions.
Elsa/Getty Images/AFP
Warriors, the new NBA champions.
Qatar World Cup, NBA, Spain soccer.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 16, 2022, 11:42 PM
DIRECTV
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Croatia vs. Morocco
RCN CHANNEL
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Croatia vs. Morocco
SNAIL CHANNEL
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Croatia vs. Morocco
STAR+
7:30 p.m.: Scottish Premiership, Aberdeen vs. Celtic
10 a.m. Championship, West Bromwich vs. rotherham
12:30 p.m.: Norwich vs. blackburn
10:15 a.m.: SmartBank, Lugo vs. Grenade
espn 2
6 am: day of the Mubadala Tennis
5 p.m.: NBA, Spurs vs. Heat
December 16, 2022, 11:42 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Saturday #December
Leave a Reply