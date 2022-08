WIN SPORTS

3:15 pm: Colombian soccer, Cortuluá vs. Oil Alliance

WIN SPORTS +

5:30: Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Tolima. 7:45 p.m.: Junior vs. Medellin

DIRECTV

Channel 610 or 619

10 a.m. m: Spanish football, Celta vs. Spanish.

12 m.: U-20 Women’s World Cup, Germany vs. New Zealand

3 p.m.: Brazil vs. Australia

6 p.m.: Mexico vs. Colombia

9 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Spain

ESPN

6:30 a.m.: England football, Aston Villa vs. Everton.

9 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Bournemounth.

11:30 a.m.: Brentford vs. Man Utd.

12 m.: Spanish football, Valladolid vs. Villarreal

2 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Vallecano Ray.

6:30 p.m.: Argentina soccer, River Plate vs. Newell’s

ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: Germany soccer, Herta vs. Eintracht.

11:30 a.m.: Italy soccer, Milan vs. Udinese

STAR +

9 a.m.: England football, Arsenal vs. Leicester.

11 a.m.: Italy soccer, Sampdoria vs. Atalanta.

1:45 p.m.: Lecce vs. Inter.

2 p.m.: France soccer, PSG vs. Montpelier.

7 pm: Brazil soccer, Botafogo vs. Athletic GO

T&C

1:30 p.m.: Argentina soccer, Rosario vs. barracks

ESPN3

2 p.m.: Montreal TP Matchday

RCN CHANNEL

10:30 am: stage of the women’s Vuelta a Colombia

COLOMBIAN SIGN

10:30 am: stage of the Women’s Vuelta a Colombia

Sports