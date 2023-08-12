Saturday, August 12, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday, August 12

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Saturday, August 12

Atlanta Braves

The celebration of the Braves.

The celebration of the Braves.

Colombian soccer, Premier League, Major Leagues.

WIN SPORTS
2. PM: First B, Real Soacha vs. Real Cartagena

WIN SPORTS +
4.10 pm: Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Equity
6:20 p.m.: Junior vs. Grass
8:30 p.m.: Once Caldas vs. Pereira

DIRECTV
10 am: Spanish soccer, Real Sociedad vs. Girona
12.30 p.m.: Las Palmas vs. Majorca
2.30 p.m.: Athletic vs. real Madrid

STAR+
6:30 am: England football, Arsenal vs. Nottingham
9 a.m.: Everton vs. fulham
9 a.m.: Brighton vs. Luton Town
11:30 a.m.: Newcastle vs. astonville
12m: Montreal ATYP
12 m: Major League Baseball, Braves vs. mets
2 p.m.: France soccer, PSG vs. Lorient
7 pm: Brazil soccer, Botafogo vs. International

espn 2
1.30 pm: Toronto ATP
6:30 ATP Toronto

