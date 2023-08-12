Sports schedule for Saturday, August 12

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The celebration of the Braves.
The celebration of the Braves.
Colombian soccer, Premier League, Major Leagues.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
WIN SPORTS
2. PM: First B, Real Soacha vs. Real Cartagena
WIN SPORTS +
4.10 pm: Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Equity
6:20 p.m.: Junior vs. Grass
8:30 p.m.: Once Caldas vs. Pereira
DIRECTV
10 am: Spanish soccer, Real Sociedad vs. Girona
12.30 p.m.: Las Palmas vs. Majorca
2.30 p.m.: Athletic vs. real Madrid
STAR+
6:30 am: England football, Arsenal vs. Nottingham
9 a.m.: Everton vs. fulham
9 a.m.: Brighton vs. Luton Town
11:30 a.m.: Newcastle vs. astonville
12m: Montreal ATYP
12 m: Major League Baseball, Braves vs. mets
2 p.m.: France soccer, PSG vs. Lorient
7 pm: Brazil soccer, Botafogo vs. International
espn 2
1.30 pm: Toronto ATP
6:30 ATP Toronto
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Saturday #August
Leave a Reply