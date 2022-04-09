Saturday, April 9, 2022
Sports schedule for Saturday April 9

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2022
in Sports
Camila Osorio overcomes fear and advances to the semifinals of the Colsanitas Cup
Photo:

Nestor Gomez, TIME

Colombian football, Basque Country, Premier League and Copa Colsanitas, the highlights.

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
4:05 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Tolima vs. Golden Eagles
6:10 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. patriots
8:10 p.m.: Cali vs. Junior

DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
7 am: Spain soccer, Cadiz vs. Betis
9:15 a.m.: Majorca vs. Atletico Madrid
11am: Camila Osorio vs. Laura Pigossi (WTA 250 Bogota Semifinals)
11:30 a.m.: Villareal vs. Athletic

ESPN3
2 pm: Spanish football, Real Madrid vs. Getafe

STAR+
8 a.m.: Italy soccer, Empoli vs. Spezia
9 a.m.: England football, Southampton vs. Chelsea
11.30 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham
1:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Cagliari vs. Juventus
7:30 pm: NBA, Spurs vs. Warriors
11:30 p.m.: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

ESPN
6:30 a.m: England football, Everton vs. Man Utd
9 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Brighton
11am: Italy football, Inter vs. hellas
2 pm: France football, Clemont vs. PSG
7:30 pm: Argentina soccer, Velez vs. Boca Junior

ESPN2
8:30 a.m.: Germany soccer, Bayern Munich vs. augsburg
11:30 a.m.: Herta Berlin vs. Union Berlin
11:50 a.m.: day of the Augusta Masters

COLOMBIAN SIGN
8:30 a.m.: Basque Country stage

