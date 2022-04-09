Sports schedule for Saturday April 9

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Nestor Gomez, TIME
Colombian football, Basque Country, Premier League and Copa Colsanitas, the highlights.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 08, 2022, 11:13 PM
WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
4:05 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Tolima vs. Golden Eagles
6:10 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. patriots
8:10 p.m.: Cali vs. Junior
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
7 am: Spain soccer, Cadiz vs. Betis
9:15 a.m.: Majorca vs. Atletico Madrid
11am: Camila Osorio vs. Laura Pigossi (WTA 250 Bogota Semifinals)
11:30 a.m.: Villareal vs. Athletic
ESPN3
2 pm: Spanish football, Real Madrid vs. Getafe
STAR+
8 a.m.: Italy soccer, Empoli vs. Spezia
9 a.m.: England football, Southampton vs. Chelsea
11.30 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham
1:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Cagliari vs. Juventus
7:30 pm: NBA, Spurs vs. Warriors
11:30 p.m.: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
ESPN
6:30 a.m: England football, Everton vs. Man Utd
9 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Brighton
11am: Italy football, Inter vs. hellas
2 pm: France football, Clemont vs. PSG
7:30 pm: Argentina soccer, Velez vs. Boca Junior
ESPN2
8:30 a.m.: Germany soccer, Bayern Munich vs. augsburg
11:30 a.m.: Herta Berlin vs. Union Berlin
11:50 a.m.: day of the Augusta Masters
COLOMBIAN SIGN
8:30 a.m.: Basque Country stage
Sports
April 08, 2022, 11:13 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Saturday #April
Leave a Reply