Sunday, May 1, 2022
Sports schedule for Saturday April 30

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in Sports
Jhon ‘chiquillo’ Hernández and Ernesto Oglive.

Colombian football, Serie A, Vuelta a Romandía. Premier league.

WIN SPORTS
2 pm: Colombian football, La Equidad vs. Bucaramanga
6pm: basketball, tigrillos vs. titans
8:10 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Tolima vs. Cortuluá

WIN SPORTS +
4:05 p.m.: Colombian football, Medellin vs. National
6:10 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. Jaguars

DIRECTV
9:15 a.m.: Spain football. Real Madrid vs. Spanish

STAR +
7:30 am: Italy soccer, Cagliari vs. hellas
8:20 a.m.: Germany soccer, Mainz vs. Bayern Munich
9 a.m.: England football, Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

ESPN
6:30 a.m: England football, Newcastle vs. Liverpool
8:50 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Norwich
11:30 a.m.: Leeds vs. Manchester City
2 pm: Spain football, Bilbao vs. Atletico Madrid
5 pm: Argentine football, Boca Juniors vs. canyons
7:30 pm: Sarmiento vs. River Plate

ESPN3
7 am: Spanish GP of Moto GP, classifications
8 a.m.: Italy football, Napoli vs. Sassuolo
9:30am: day of Rugby Tor 14 in France.

ESPN4
9 a.m.: Tour of Romandy stage

ESPN2
8:30 a.m.: Germany football, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bochum
12 m.: day of the PGA Tour of Mexico.

