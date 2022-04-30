Sports schedule for Saturday April 30

WIN SPORTS

2 pm: Colombian football, La Equidad vs. Bucaramanga

6pm: basketball, tigrillos vs. titans

8:10 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Tolima vs. Cortuluá

WIN SPORTS +

4:05 p.m.: Colombian football, Medellin vs. National

6:10 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. Jaguars

DIRECTV

9:15 a.m.: Spain football. Real Madrid vs. Spanish

STAR +

7:30 am: Italy soccer, Cagliari vs. hellas

8:20 a.m.: Germany soccer, Mainz vs. Bayern Munich

9 a.m.: England football, Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

ESPN

6:30 a.m: England football, Newcastle vs. Liverpool

8:50 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Norwich

11:30 a.m.: Leeds vs. Manchester City

2 pm: Spain football, Bilbao vs. Atletico Madrid

5 pm: Argentine football, Boca Juniors vs. canyons

7:30 pm: Sarmiento vs. River Plate

ESPN3

7 am: Spanish GP of Moto GP, classifications

8 a.m.: Italy football, Napoli vs. Sassuolo

9:30am: day of Rugby Tor 14 in France.

ESPN4

9 a.m.: Tour of Romandy stage

ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: Germany football, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bochum

12 m.: day of the PGA Tour of Mexico.

Sports