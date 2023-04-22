Sports schedule for Saturday, April 22

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Warriors are on the list of teams that could win the NBA title this year
WIN SPORTS
2 pm: Colombian soccer, La Equidad vs. huila
5 pm: women’s soccer, Cali vs. Bucaramanga
WIN SPORTS +
4:10 pm: Colombian soccer, Alianza Petrolera vs. Cali
5 p.m.: Medellin vs. Once Caldas
6:20 p.m.: Junior vs. jaguars
8:30 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga
DIRECTV
7 am: Spanish soccer, Osasuna vs. Betis
11:30 a.m.: Valladolid vs. Girona
espn 2
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Real Madrid vs. Celtic
ESPN BONUS
6.30 am: England football, Fulham vs. leeds
10:30 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Sheffield
1:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Real Sociedad vs. Vallecano Ray
4:30 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Sao Paulo vs. America
STAR+
8 am: Italian soccer, Salernitana vs. Sassuolo
9 a.m.: Leicester vs. wolves
9 a.m.: Brentford vs. astonville
9 a.m.: Cristal Palace vs. Everton
12 noon: NBA, Brooklyn vs. Philadelphia
espn 2
9 am: England football, Liverpool vs. Nottingham
11 am: Italian soccer, Lazio vs. Turin
TYC
1:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Lanús vs. sarmiento
6.30 p.m.: Belgrano vs. Newell’s
ESPN 3
9 p.m.: NBA, Lakers vs. Memphis
