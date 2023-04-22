Saturday, April 22, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday, April 22

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Saturday, April 22


warriors

The Warriors are on the list of teams that could win the NBA title this year

Colombian soccer, NBA, Serie A, Premier League.

WIN SPORTS
2 pm: Colombian soccer, La Equidad vs. huila
5 pm: women’s soccer, Cali vs. Bucaramanga

WIN SPORTS +
4:10 pm: Colombian soccer, Alianza Petrolera vs. Cali
5 p.m.: Medellin vs. Once Caldas
6:20 p.m.: Junior vs. jaguars
8:30 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga
DIRECTV
7 am: Spanish soccer, Osasuna vs. Betis
11:30 a.m.: Valladolid vs. Girona

espn 2
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Real Madrid vs. Celtic

ESPN BONUS
6.30 am: England football, Fulham vs. leeds
10:30 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Sheffield
1:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Real Sociedad vs. Vallecano Ray
4:30 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Sao Paulo vs. America

STAR+
8 am: Italian soccer, Salernitana vs. Sassuolo
9 a.m.: Leicester vs. wolves
9 a.m.: Brentford vs. astonville
9 a.m.: Cristal Palace vs. Everton
12 noon: NBA, Brooklyn vs. Philadelphia

espn 2
9 am: England football, Liverpool vs. Nottingham
11 am: Italian soccer, Lazio vs. Turin

TYC
1:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Lanús vs. sarmiento
6.30 p.m.: Belgrano vs. Newell’s

ESPN 3
9 p.m.: NBA, Lakers vs. Memphis

Sports

