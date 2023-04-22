Sports schedule for Saturday, April 22

WIN SPORTS

2 pm: Colombian soccer, La Equidad vs. huila

5 pm: women’s soccer, Cali vs. Bucaramanga

WIN SPORTS +

4:10 pm: Colombian soccer, Alianza Petrolera vs. Cali

5 p.m.: Medellin vs. Once Caldas

6:20 p.m.: Junior vs. jaguars

8:30 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga

DIRECTV

7 am: Spanish soccer, Osasuna vs. Betis

11:30 a.m.: Valladolid vs. Girona

espn 2

2 pm: Spanish soccer, Real Madrid vs. Celtic

ESPN BONUS

6.30 am: England football, Fulham vs. leeds

10:30 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Sheffield

1:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Real Sociedad vs. Vallecano Ray

4:30 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Sao Paulo vs. America

STAR+

8 am: Italian soccer, Salernitana vs. Sassuolo

9 a.m.: Leicester vs. wolves

9 a.m.: Brentford vs. astonville

9 a.m.: Cristal Palace vs. Everton

12 noon: NBA, Brooklyn vs. Philadelphia

espn 2

9 am: England football, Liverpool vs. Nottingham

11 am: Italian soccer, Lazio vs. Turin

TYC

1:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Lanús vs. sarmiento

6.30 p.m.: Belgrano vs. Newell’s

ESPN 3

9 p.m.: NBA, Lakers vs. Memphis

Sports