Monday, October 24, 2022
Sports schedule for Monday, October 24

October 24, 2022
NFL

NFL

NFL

First B, Premier League, NFL

WIN SPORTS
7:40 pm: First B, Chico vs. Fortress

ESPN2
1:50 pm: Spanish football, Celta vs. Getafe
7 p.m.: NFL, New England vs. Chicago

T&C
2.30 pm: Argentina football, Rosario vs. Colon
6.30 pm: Platense vs. Lanus

STAR +
11.30 pm: Italy football, Cremonese vs. Sampdoria
1:30 p.m.: Argentina soccer, Barracas vs. Newell’s
1:45 p.m.: Sassuolo vs. hellas
2 p.m.: England football, West Ham vs. Bournemouth
6 pm: Brazil soccer, Fortaleza vs. mining

Sports

