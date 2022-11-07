Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Sports schedule for Monday, November 7

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
NFL 23

FieldSENSE affects gameplay in all modes in Madden 23.

Champions League, Primera B, tennis.

WIN SPORTS+
5 pm: First B, Llaneros vs. Fortress
7:30 p.m.: Quindío vs. huila

WIN SPORTS
5 pm: First B, Barranquilla vs. Boy

DIRECTV
3 pm: Spanish football, Rayo Vallecano vs. real Madrid

STAR +
6am: Champions League draw
11 a.m.: Turkey soccer, Fenerbache vs. Sivasspor
6 pm: Brazil soccer, Mineiro vs. Botafogo

ESPN2
8 p.m.: NFL; Saints vs. ravens

ESPN3
9 p.m.: WTA finals

admin_l6ma5gus

