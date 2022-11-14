Sports schedule for Monday, November 14

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Charlotte faces Philadelphia in the NBA.
Colombian soccer, NBA, tennis.
November 13, 2022, 10:27 PM
WIN SPORTS+
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Millionaires vs. Pereira
ESPN3
10:15 a.m.: match for peace, Italy vs. Rest of the world
ESPN2
8 am: day of the ATP Tour finals
3 pm: day of the ATP Tour finals
8 p.m.: NFL, Philadelphia vs. Washington
NBA
channel 675
7 p.m.: Toronto vs. Detroit
9:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Orlando
channel 676
7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Boston
Sports
