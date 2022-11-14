Monday, November 14, 2022
Sports schedule for Monday, November 14

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2022
in Sports
NBA

Charlotte faces Philadelphia in the NBA.

Charlotte faces Philadelphia in the NBA.

Colombian soccer, NBA, tennis.

WIN SPORTS+
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Millionaires vs. Pereira

ESPN3
10:15 a.m.: match for peace, Italy vs. Rest of the world

ESPN2
8 am: day of the ATP Tour finals
3 pm: day of the ATP Tour finals
8 p.m.: NFL, Philadelphia vs. Washington

NBA
channel 675
7 p.m.: Toronto vs. Detroit
9:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Orlando

channel 676
7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Boston

Sports

