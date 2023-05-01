Monday, May 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Monday May 1st

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Monday May 1st


close

cleveland indians

The average home attendance for Indians is 19,650. They rank 28th in total capacity of the teams in the league.

The average home attendance for Indians is 19,650. They rank 28th in total capacity of the teams in the league.

Colombian football, England, cycling, tennis.

WIN SPORTS
3 pm: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. huila
7:30 pm: Primera B, Patriotas vs. Cortulua

WIN SPORTS *
5:15 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Jaguares vs. Once Caldas

espn 2
12 m: Spanish football. Majorca vs. Athletic

ESPN 3
4 am: day of the Madrid Tournament

DIRECTV
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Sevilla vs. Girona

ESPN
2 p.m.: England soccer, Leicester vs. Everton

ESPN BONUS
6 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Vasco vs. Bay

STAR*
5:30 am: Women’s Tour of Spain
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Yankees vs. indians

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Monday #1st

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
International Dance Day 2023

International Dance Day 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result