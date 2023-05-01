Sports schedule for Monday May 1st

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The average home attendance for Indians is 19,650. They rank 28th in total capacity of the teams in the league.
WIN SPORTS
3 pm: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. huila
7:30 pm: Primera B, Patriotas vs. Cortulua
WIN SPORTS *
5:15 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Jaguares vs. Once Caldas
espn 2
12 m: Spanish football. Majorca vs. Athletic
ESPN 3
4 am: day of the Madrid Tournament
DIRECTV
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Sevilla vs. Girona
ESPN
2 p.m.: England soccer, Leicester vs. Everton
ESPN BONUS
6 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Vasco vs. Bay
STAR*
5:30 am: Women’s Tour of Spain
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Yankees vs. indians
