Monday, May 16, 2022
Sports schedule for Monday, May 16

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2022
in Sports
Jhon 'chiquillo' HernÃ¡ndez and Ernesto Oglive.

Jhon ‘chiquillo’ HernÃ¡ndez and Ernesto Oglive.

Jhon ‘chiquillo’ Hernández and Ernesto Oglive.

First B, Series A, Premier League.

WIN SPORTS
2 pm: Basketball League, Caribbean vs. ocelots
7:30 pm: corsairs vs. Team Cali

WIN SPORTS+
8pm: First B, Tigers vs. Quindio

ESPN3
11:30 a.m.: Italy soccer, Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina
2 pm: England football, Newcastle vs. Arsenal
6pm: Major Leagues, Red Sox vs. stars

STAR +
4pm: Uruguay football, Boston River vs. Liverpool

T&C
1 pm: Argentina football, New Chicago vs. Atlanta
5:10 p.m.: Moron vs. all boys
7:30 pm: Admiral Brown vs. Villa Dalmine

Sports

