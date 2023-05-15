Monday, May 15, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, May 15

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Monday, May 15


louis diaz

Luis Diaz, with Liverpool.

Premier League, Spanish League and the draw for the B homers, the highlights.

ESPN
1:50 p.m. Premier League: Leicester vs. Liverpool.

ESPN2
1:50 p.m. Spanish League: Betis vs. Vallecano Ray.

ESPN3
6 p.m. Baseball: Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners.

ESPN Bonus
1:30 p.m. Series A: Sampdoria vs. Empoli.

Star+
12:45 pm Uruguay Soccer, Boston River vs. Colony Square.
4:45 pm Uruguay Soccer, Cerro vs. Racing.

WinSports
7 pm Draw of the home runs of the B
8:30 pm Basketball: Búcaros vs. Motilons

