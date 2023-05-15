Sports schedule for Monday, May 15

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz, with Liverpool.
Premier League, Spanish League and the draw for the B homers, the highlights.
ESPN
1:50 p.m. Premier League: Leicester vs. Liverpool.
ESPN2
1:50 p.m. Spanish League: Betis vs. Vallecano Ray.
ESPN3
6 p.m. Baseball: Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners.
ESPN Bonus
1:30 p.m. Series A: Sampdoria vs. Empoli.
Star+
12:45 pm Uruguay Soccer, Boston River vs. Colony Square.
4:45 pm Uruguay Soccer, Cerro vs. Racing.
WinSports
7 pm Draw of the home runs of the B
8:30 pm Basketball: Búcaros vs. Motilons
