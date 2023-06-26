Monday, June 26, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday June 26

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 26, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Monday June 26

Atlanta Braves

The celebration of the Braves.

The celebration of the Braves.

Brazil soccer, Wimbledon, Major League.

TYC
6 pm: Argentine soccer, Belgrano vs. Banfield

STAR+
5 am: Wimbledon qualifying
11.20 am: Volleyball Nations League, Germany vs. Dominican Republic
5:30 p.m.: Gold Cup, El Salvador vs. Martinique
7 pm: Brazilian soccer, Vasco da Gama vs. cuiabá

espn 2
7:30 p.m.: Gold Cup, Costa Rica vs. Panama

ESPN 3
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Atlanta vs. Minnesota

Sports

