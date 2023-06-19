Monday, June 19, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, June 19

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 19, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Monday, June 19


Euro 2024 classification, Argentina soccer, Major League.

DIRECTV
7:30 am: friendly, Indonesia vs. Argentina

TYC
1 pm: Argentine soccer, Almirante vs. almagro

STAR+
11 am: Euro 2024 qualifying, Finland vs. San Marino
11 a.m.: Armenia vs. Latvia
1:45 p.m.: France vs. Greece
1:45 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Romania

espn 2
11 am: Eurocopa 2024 classification, Ukraine vs. malt

ESPN
1:45 pm: Euro 2024 qualifying, England vs. Macedonia

ESPN 3
5:30 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore

Sports

