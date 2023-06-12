Monday, June 12, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, June 12

June 12, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, June 12


Miami

Miami vs. Nuggets.

Miami vs. Nuggets.

Colombian soccer, Major Leagues, Tour of Switzerland and NBA.

WIN SPORTS +
5 pm: Colombian soccer, Medellín vs. America
7:30 p.m.: Alianza Petrolera vs. National

espn 2
11 am: friendly, Germany vs. Ukraine
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Denver vs. Miami

STAR+
12 m: Argentine soccer, Newell’s vs. Santa Fe Union
3 p.m.: San Lorenzo vs. Central Cordoba
7:45 p.m.: Velez vs. Argentine Juniors

ESPN
5.15 pm: Argentine soccer, Banfield vs. River Plate

ESPN 3
7 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Rangers vs. angels

Journalist in Russia was sentenced to six years in prison for talking about Ukraine

