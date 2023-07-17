Monday, July 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Monday, July 17

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Monday, July 17

Close


Close

dodgers

dodgers

dodgers

Colombian soccer, Major Leagues.

WIN SPORTS +
8 pm: Colombian soccer, Pereira vs. Cali

TYC
4 pm: Argentina soccer, Arsenal vs. Institute
6:30 p.m.: Newell’s vs. Tucuman

STAR+
6 .m.: Brazilian soccer, Goias vs. mineiro
7 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Texas vs. Tampa Bay
7 pm: WWE Raw Day

MBL
channel 680
6:05 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore

channel 681
6:10 p.m.: San Francisco vs. cincinnati

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Monday #July

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Military correspondents reported two explosions near the Crimean bridge

Military correspondents reported two explosions near the Crimean bridge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result