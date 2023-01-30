Monday, January 30, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, January 30

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2023
in Sports
Colombian soccer, from Italy, England, NBA.

WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Alianza Petrolera vs. Grass
8:10 p.m.: Caldas vs. tolima

DIRECTV
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Villarreal vs. Vallecano Ray

STAR+
2:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Udinese vs. Hellas
2:45 p.m.: England football, Derby County vs. Westham

TYC
6 pm: Argentine soccer, Banfield vs. Santa Fe Union

channel 675
7 p.m. Orlando vs. Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.: Golden State vs. Oklahoma
channel 676
8:30 p.m.: Detroit vs. Dallas

