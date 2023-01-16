Monday, January 16, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, January 16

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2023
in Sports
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud play an exhibition match in Bogotá..

Photo:

César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud play an exhibition match in Bogotá..

Soccer of Spain, NFL, NBA.

DIRECTV
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Cádiz vs. Elche
3 p.m.: Albacete vs. leganes

espn 2
3 am: Australian Open day
7 pm: Australian Open day

STAR+
2:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Empoli vs. sampdoria
4:45 p.m.: Friendly, Defender vs. Montevideo
7:30 p.m.: National vs. belgrano
8 p.m.: NFL, Buccaneers vs. cowboys

nba
channel 675
2:30 p.m.: Indiana vs. Milwaukee
5 p.m.: New Orleans vs. cleveland

channel 676
3 p.m.: Toronto vs. NY

Sports

