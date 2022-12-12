Sports schedule for Monday, December 12

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Francisco Mosquera won gold and silver in the Weightlifting World Championship in Bogotá.
Francisco Mosquera achieved gold and silver in the Weightlifting World Cup, in Bogotá.
Weightlifting World Cup, NFL and NBA.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 11, 2022, 09:04 PM
STAR+
3 p.m.: Championship, Sunderland vs. West Bromwinch
3 pm: SmartBank League, Alavés vs. I raised
4:30 pm: Weightlifting World Cup
7 pm: Weightlifting World Cup
espn 2
8 p.m.: NFL season, Cardinals vs. patriots
nba
channel 675
7 p.m.: Miami vs. Indiana
9:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Memphis
channel 676
8:30 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Saint Anthony
Sports
December 11, 2022, 09:04 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Monday #December
Leave a Reply