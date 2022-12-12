Monday, December 12, 2022
Sports schedule for Monday, December 12

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in Sports
Francisco Mosquera

Francisco Mosquera won gold and silver in the Weightlifting World Championship in Bogotá.

Francisco Mosquera achieved gold and silver in the Weightlifting World Cup, in Bogotá.

Weightlifting World Cup, NFL and NBA.

STAR+
3 p.m.: Championship, Sunderland vs. West Bromwinch
3 pm: SmartBank League, Alavés vs. I raised
4:30 pm: Weightlifting World Cup
7 pm: Weightlifting World Cup

espn 2
8 p.m.: NFL season, Cardinals vs. patriots

nba
channel 675
7 p.m.: Miami vs. Indiana
9:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Memphis

channel 676
8:30 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Saint Anthony

Sports

