Monday, August 28, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, August 28

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Monday, August 28

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Colombian soccer, US Open, Vuelta a España.

WIN SPORTS +
6:15 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Medellín vs. Boy
8:30 p.m.: Bucaramanga vs. Cali

DIRECTV
12.30 pm: Spanish football, Getafe vs. Alaves

ESPN BONUS
11:30 am: Italian soccer, Salernitana vs. udinese
2:50 pm: Soccer from Spain Rayo Vallecano vs. Atletico Madrid
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, New York Mets vs. Texas

ESPN
8.30 am: stage of the Tour of Spain
6 pm: US Open day

STAR+
6 pm: Argentina soccer. Banfield vs. center rosary
1:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Cagliari vs. Inter

