Sports schedule for Monday, August 28

Colombian soccer, US Open, Vuelta a España.
WIN SPORTS +
6:15 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Medellín vs. Boy
8:30 p.m.: Bucaramanga vs. Cali
DIRECTV
12.30 pm: Spanish football, Getafe vs. Alaves
ESPN BONUS
11:30 am: Italian soccer, Salernitana vs. udinese
2:50 pm: Soccer from Spain Rayo Vallecano vs. Atletico Madrid
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, New York Mets vs. Texas
ESPN
8.30 am: stage of the Tour of Spain
6 pm: US Open day
STAR+
6 pm: Argentina soccer. Banfield vs. center rosary
1:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Cagliari vs. Inter
