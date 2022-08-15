Monday, August 15, 2022
Sports schedule for Monday, August 15

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2022
in Sports
Colombian soccer, Premier League, Serie A.

WIN SPORTS +
3:15 pm: Colombian soccer, Once Caldas vs. patriots
5:20 pm: Equity vs. America
7:30 p.m.: Lions vs. Cucuta

ESPN EXTRA
10:30 a.m.: Spanish soccer, Athletic vs. Majorca

DIRECTV
Channel 610 0 619
12.30 pm: Spanish football, Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid
2:30 p.m.: Betis vs. elche

ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Italy soccer, Hellas vs. Naples
1:45 p.m.: Juventus vs. Sassuolo

ESPN
2 p.: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

ESPN2
6 pm: day of the Cincinnati ATP

ESPN3
7 p.m.: Major League Baseball, White Sox vs. stars

Sports

