Sports schedule for Monday, August 15

August 14, 2022, 09:26 PM
WIN SPORTS +
3:15 pm: Colombian soccer, Once Caldas vs. patriots
5:20 pm: Equity vs. America
7:30 p.m.: Lions vs. Cucuta
ESPN EXTRA
10:30 a.m.: Spanish soccer, Athletic vs. Majorca
DIRECTV
Channel 610 0 619
12.30 pm: Spanish football, Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid
2:30 p.m.: Betis vs. elche
ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Italy soccer, Hellas vs. Naples
1:45 p.m.: Juventus vs. Sassuolo
ESPN
2 p.: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
ESPN2
6 pm: day of the Cincinnati ATP
ESPN3
7 p.m.: Major League Baseball, White Sox vs. stars
August 14, 2022, 09:26 PM
