Monday, April 24, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, April 24

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Monday, April 24


Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta Braves.

Colombian soccer, from Italy, major leagues.

WIN SPORTS
4 pm: Primera B, Llaneros vs. Athletic
6 p.m.: Real Cartagena vs. cortulua

WIN SPORTS +
8:10 p.m.: Colombian soccer, América vs. Pereira

ESPN
1.45 pm: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. Rome

STAR+
1.30 pm: Argentine soccer, Barracas vs. Defense and Justice
5 p.m.: Racing vs. Tucuman
7:30 p.m.: Tiger vs. Hurricane
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Toronto vs. Chicago White Sox

TYC
7.30 pm: Argentine soccer, Argentinos Juniors vs. Gym

ESPN BONUS
6 pm: Brazilian soccer, Bahia vs. Botafogo

