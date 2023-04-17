Monday, April 17, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, April 17

April 17, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, April 17


Colombian soccer, cycling, NBA.

WIN SPORTS
7:40 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Huila vs. Grass

espn 2
1:45 p.m.: Italian soccer, Fiorentina vs. Atalanta

ESPN
2 p.m.: England soccer, Leeds vs. Liverpool

TYC
5 pm: Argentine soccer, Banfield vs. Central Cordoba
7:30 p.m.: Atlético Tucumán vs. rosary beads

STAR+
1:30 p.m.: Boston Marathon
2:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Platense vs. Colon
5 p.m.: Sarmiento vs. Arsenal

DIRECTV
6:30 am: Tour of the Alps

