Sports schedule for Friday, October 28

Houston Astros, in the second game of the World Series.
Carmen Mandate. Getty Images/AFP
Houston Astros, in the second game of the World Series.
Major Leagues, first B, England football.
October 27, 2022, 11:53 PM
WIN SPORTS+
8 pm: first B, Fortaleza vs. Boy
DIRECTV
2 pm: Spanish football, Mallorca vs. Spanish
2 pm: Women’s Copa Libertadores, Cali vs. America
ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: Germany soccer, Werder Bremen vs. Hertha
6:30 p.m.: World Series, Astros vs. Phillies
ESPN3
2 p.m.: France soccer, Lens vs. Toulouse
ESPN3
12:55 pm: practice for the Formula 1 Mexican GP
ESPN
9 p.m.: NBA, Phoenix vs. New Orleans
October 27, 2022, 11:53 PM
