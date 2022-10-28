Friday, October 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Friday, October 28

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Houston Astros

Houston Astros, in the second game of the World Series.

Photo:

Carmen Mandate. Getty Images/AFP

Houston Astros, in the second game of the World Series.

Major Leagues, first B, England football.

WIN SPORTS+
8 pm: first B, Fortaleza vs. Boy

DIRECTV
2 pm: Spanish football, Mallorca vs. Spanish
2 pm: Women’s Copa Libertadores, Cali vs. America

ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: Germany soccer, Werder Bremen vs. Hertha
6:30 p.m.: World Series, Astros vs. Phillies

ESPN3
2 p.m.: France soccer, Lens vs. Toulouse

ESPN3
12:55 pm: practice for the Formula 1 Mexican GP

ESPN
9 p.m.: NBA, Phoenix vs. New Orleans

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Friday #October

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Galliani: "Marì stabbed in the back. His son was in the cart"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.