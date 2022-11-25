Sports schedule for Friday, November 25

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Warriors, the new NBA champions.
Elsa/Getty Images/AFP
Qatar World Cup, First B, NBA.
November 24, 2022, 11:09 PM
DIRECTV
5 am: Qatar World Cup, Wales vs. Iran
8 a.m.: Qatar vs. Senegal
11 a.m.: Netherlands vs. Ecuador
2 p.m.: England vs. USA
RCN CHANNEL
2 pm: Qatar World Cup, England vs. USA
SNAIL CHANNEL
2 pm: Qatar World Cup, England vs. USA
WIN SPORTS +
8 pm: First B, Huila vs. Quindio
STAR+
5 p.m.: NHL, Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh
7 pm: WWE day
espn 2
10 p.m.: NBA, Golden State vs. Utah
nba
channel 675
5 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Charlotte
6 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Memphis
channel 676
10 p.m.: Portland vs. New York
November 24, 2022, 11:09 PM
