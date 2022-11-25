Friday, November 25, 2022
Sports schedule for Friday, November 25

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
in Sports
Warriors, NBA champion

Warriors, the new NBA champions.

Photo:

Elsa/Getty Images/AFP

Warriors, the new NBA champions.

Qatar World Cup, First B, NBA.

DIRECTV
5 am: Qatar World Cup, Wales vs. Iran
8 a.m.: Qatar vs. Senegal
11 a.m.: Netherlands vs. Ecuador
2 p.m.: England vs. USA

RCN CHANNEL
2 pm: Qatar World Cup, England vs. USA

SNAIL CHANNEL
2 pm: Qatar World Cup, England vs. USA

WIN SPORTS +
8 pm: First B, Huila vs. Quindio

STAR+
5 p.m.: NHL, Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh
7 pm: WWE day

espn 2
10 p.m.: NBA, Golden State vs. Utah

nba
channel 675
5 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Charlotte
6 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Memphis

channel 676
10 p.m.: Portland vs. New York

