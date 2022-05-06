Friday, May 6, 2022
Sports schedule for Friday May 6

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 6, 2022
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz.

Tour of Italy, Colombian soccer, Formula 1, NBA.

WIN SPORTS +
8 pm: Colombian soccer, National vs. Pereira

ESPN4
2 pm: Spain football, Levante vs. Real society

ESPN
11:45 a.m.: Italy soccer, Inter vs. Empoly
2 p.m.: Genoa vs. Juventus

ESPN2
5 am: day of the Madrid ATP
1 pm: day of the Madrid ATP
5:30 p.m.: NBA, Miami vs. Philadelphia
8 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Dallas
ESPN3
1 p.m.: Wells Fargo Championship Day
4:20 pm: Formula 1 United States GP, practice

DIRECTV
7 am: first stage of the Giro d’Italia

