Sports schedule for Friday May 6

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Carlos Alcaraz.
Tour of Italy, Colombian soccer, Formula 1, NBA.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 05, 2022, 10:31 PM
WIN SPORTS +
8 pm: Colombian soccer, National vs. Pereira
ESPN4
2 pm: Spain football, Levante vs. Real society
ESPN
11:45 a.m.: Italy soccer, Inter vs. Empoly
2 p.m.: Genoa vs. Juventus
ESPN2
5 am: day of the Madrid ATP
1 pm: day of the Madrid ATP
5:30 p.m.: NBA, Miami vs. Philadelphia
8 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Dallas
ESPN3
1 p.m.: Wells Fargo Championship Day
4:20 pm: Formula 1 United States GP, practice
DIRECTV
7 am: first stage of the Giro d’Italia
Sports
May 05, 2022, 10:31 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Friday
Leave a Reply