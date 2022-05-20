Sports schedule for Friday May 20

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
coffee growers vs. Maroons
Tour of Italy, Spanish football, Basketball League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 19, 2022, 11:08 PM
DIRECTV
8 a.m.: stage of the Giro d’Italia
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Rayo Vallecano vs. I raised
ESPN
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Real Madrid vs. Betis
STAR+
6:55 am: official Formula 1 practice, Spanish GP
9:50 am: official Formula 1 practice, Spanish GP
1:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Torino vs. Rome
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Yankees vs. White socks
SNAIL CHANNEL
8:30 am: stage of the Giro d’Italia
BRAND CLEAR
7:30 pm: Women’s Vuelta a Burgos stage
ESPN2
2 p.m.: PGA Championship day
WIN SPORTS
11 a.m.: Basketball League, Caribbean vs. titans
Sports
May 19, 2022, 11:08 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Friday
Leave a Reply