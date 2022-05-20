Friday, May 20, 2022
Sports schedule for Friday May 20

May 20, 2022
coffee growers vs. Maroons

coffee growers vs. Maroons

Tour of Italy, Spanish football, Basketball League.

DIRECTV
8 a.m.: stage of the Giro d’Italia
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Rayo Vallecano vs. I raised

ESPN
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Real Madrid vs. Betis

STAR+
6:55 am: official Formula 1 practice, Spanish GP
9:50 am: official Formula 1 practice, Spanish GP
1:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Torino vs. Rome
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Yankees vs. White socks

SNAIL CHANNEL
8:30 am: stage of the Giro d’Italia
BRAND CLEAR
7:30 pm: Women’s Vuelta a Burgos stage

ESPN2
2 p.m.: PGA Championship day

WIN SPORTS
11 a.m.: Basketball League, Caribbean vs. titans

Sports

