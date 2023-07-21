Friday, July 21, 2023
Sports schedule for Friday, July 21

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 21, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Friday, July 21

Colombian soccer and Tour de France, the attractions.

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Tolima vs. Once Caldas
6:15 p.m. Equity vs. Envigado
8:20 p.m.: Grass vs. Oil Alliance

DIRECTV
8 pm: Women’s World Cup, United States vs. Vietnam

ESPN 3
6:25 am: practice one of the Formula 1 Hungarian GP
9:25 am: practice two of the Formula 1 Hungarian GP

ESPN
7 am: stage of the Tour de France

espn 2
11 am: day of The Open Golf Championship

STAR+
3 p.m.: IndyCar practice one.

