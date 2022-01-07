Sports schedule for Friday, January 7

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
LA Lakers
Football in England, Germany and the NBA, attractions.
January 06, 2022, 11:06 PM
ESPN 2
2:30 pm: Germany soccer, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
ESPN 3
3 pm: England soccer, Swindon vs. Manchester City
ESPN 3
7:30 pm: NBA, New York Nets vs. Milwaukee
10 pm: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
8 pm: Mexico soccer, Juarez vs. Necaxa
STAR +
3 pm: France soccer, Girondins vs. Marseilles
9 pm: ATP Cup
NBA
Channel 675
7 pm: San Antonio vs. Philadelphia
10 pm: Cleveland vs. Portland
Channel 676
6 pm: Washington vs. Chicago
sports
#Sports #schedule #Friday #January
