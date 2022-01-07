Friday, January 7, 2022
Sports schedule for Friday, January 7

January 7, 2022
in Sports
LA Lakers

Football in England, Germany and the NBA, attractions.

ESPN 2
2:30 pm: Germany soccer, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

ESPN 3
3 pm: England soccer, Swindon vs. Manchester City

ESPN 3
7:30 pm: NBA, New York Nets vs. Milwaukee
10 pm: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta

DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
8 pm: Mexico soccer, Juarez vs. Necaxa

STAR +
3 pm: France soccer, Girondins vs. Marseilles
9 pm: ATP Cup

NBA
Channel 675
7 pm: San Antonio vs. Philadelphia
10 pm: Cleveland vs. Portland

Channel 676
6 pm: Washington vs. Chicago

